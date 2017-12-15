BidaskClub Lowers Spok (SPOK) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Spok (SPOK) traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. 111,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,540. Spok has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Spok’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $86,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tom Saine sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,924 shares in the company, valued at $759,885.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $225,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spok by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Spok by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Spok by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spok by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Spok by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

USA Mobility, Inc (USA Mobility) is a holding company, which operates through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, USA Mobility Wireless, Inc The Company is a provider of wireless messaging, mobile voice and data and unified communications solutions in the United States. In addition, through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Amcom Software, Inc (Amcom), it provides mission critical unified communications solutions for contact centers, emergency management, mobile event notification and Smartphone messaging.

