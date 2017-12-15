BidaskClub Lowers Nathan's Famous (NATH) to Sell

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of Nathan's Famous (NATH) opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.19. The stock has a market cap of $361.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.32. Nathan's Famous has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $100.90.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.61 million during the quarter. Nathan's Famous had a net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%.

In other Nathan's Famous news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of Nathan's Famous stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nathan's Famous in the second quarter worth $150,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan's Famous by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nathan's Famous during the third quarter valued at $228,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan's Famous by 35.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nathan's Famous during the second quarter valued at $290,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/bidaskclub-lowers-nathans-famous-nath-to-sell.html.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc (Nathan’s) is a licensor, wholesaler and retailer of products marketed under Nathan’s Famous brand. The Company’s products are marketed for sale in approximately 55,000 locations, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers and club stores, selected foodservice locations and Company-owned and franchised restaurants throughout the United States and in over 10 foreign territories and countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.