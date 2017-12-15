BidaskClub Lowers LivaNova (LIVN) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LIVN. WBB Securities downgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Group began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of LivaNova (LIVN) traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,932.14, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. LivaNova had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $171,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $81,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,830 shares of company stock valued at $488,550. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 7.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,089,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,515,000 after purchasing an additional 354,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 79.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,648,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LivaNova by 74.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,345,000 after purchasing an additional 785,268 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LivaNova by 42.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,317,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 395,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC is a medical device company focused on the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments include Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Neuromodulation and Other. The Cardiac Surgery segment is engaged in the development, production and sale of cardiovascular surgery products.

