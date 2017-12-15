BidaskClub Lowers Forrester Research (FORR) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of Forrester Research (FORR) traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 38,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $47.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.92 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.79%.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $460,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,692.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Chouinard sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $39,249.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,617. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter worth $10,365,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 144.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc (Forrester) is an independent research, data, and advisory services firm. The Company offers research, data, advisory and related services that are thematic, prescriptive and executable, and that provide a perspective on the changing business environment. Its segments include Research, Product and Project Consulting.

