BidaskClub Lowers CONMED (CNMD) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.
Shares of CONMED (CNMD) traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. 122,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,748. CONMED has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1,422.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.
In other CONMED news, EVP Luke A. Pomilio sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $536,771.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,365.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luke A. Pomilio sold 29,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $1,488,704.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,812 shares of company stock worth $2,654,756. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CONMED by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale on a global basis of surgical devices and related equipment. The Company provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a range of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery and gastroenterology.
