Bemis (BMS) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Bemis (NYSE:BMS) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bemis earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8090161449172 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Bemis (BMS) traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bemis has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $4,291.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Bemis had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. research analysts expect that Bemis will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bemis’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMS. TheStreet raised Bemis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bemis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bemis in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Bemis in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

