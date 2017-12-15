Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Advanced Accelerator Application SA (AAAP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Accelerator Application SA (NASDAQ:AAAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Accelerator Application by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Accelerator Application by 123.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Accelerator Application by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in Advanced Accelerator Application by 10.0% during the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Advanced Accelerator Application by 81.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 39.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Accelerator Application in a report on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Advanced Accelerator Application from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Advanced Accelerator Application in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Accelerator Application from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Advanced Accelerator Application SA ( NASDAQ AAAP ) opened at $81.59 on Friday. Advanced Accelerator Application SA has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

Advanced Accelerator Application Company Profile

Advanced Accelerator Applications SA is a radiopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, produces and commercializes molecular nuclear medicine (MNM), diagnostic and therapeutic products. MNM uses trace amounts of radioactive compounds to create functional images of organs and lesions and to treat diseases, such as cancer.

