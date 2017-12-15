Belo Sun Mining (BSX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.95 to C$0.50. The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 685182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Belo Sun Mining from C$1.15 to C$0.55 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Belo Sun Mining from C$1.35 to C$0.65 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Belo Sun Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.45 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
In other Belo Sun Mining news, insider Valley Gold Master Fund L. Sun purchased 380,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,416.70.
Belo Sun Mining Company Profile
Belo Sun Mining Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of submitted 4 mine concessions, 48 exploration permits, 24 exploration permit extensions submitted, and 7 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,443 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
