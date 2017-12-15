Belmond (BEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,797,968 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 427% from the previous session’s volume of 341,447 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Belmond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Belmond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,258.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEL. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Belmond by 90.7% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,080,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 513,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Belmond by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,950,000 after acquiring an additional 396,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Belmond by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,582,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,843,000 after acquiring an additional 295,379 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Belmond by 187.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 343,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 223,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Belmond by 14.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,615,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200,717 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belmond

Belmond Ltd. (Belmond) is a hotel company and adventure travel operator. As of December 31, 2016, Belmond owned, partially-owned and/or operated 45 properties, consisting of 34 individual deluxe hotels, 29 of which are owned (including nine under long-term lease), five European tourist trains, two cruise ships in Myanmar (one of which is under long-term charter), one French canal cruise business consisting of five small canal boats, and one stand-alone restaurant in the United States.

