Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 72.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Bellatrix Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.48.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 400,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,085. Bellatrix Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.85 and a 12 month high of C$6.85.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s properties include Ferrier, Willesden Green, Greater Pembina, Strachan and Harmattan.

