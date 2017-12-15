Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $3.00 price target on Bellatrix Exploration and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research note on Friday, November 10th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Bellatrix Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellatrix Exploration from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE BXE) traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 115,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Bellatrix Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bellatrix Exploration by 73.9% during the second quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,195 shares in the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bellatrix Exploration by 12.6% during the second quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 5,405,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellatrix Exploration during the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s properties include Ferrier, Willesden Green, Greater Pembina, Strachan and Harmattan.

