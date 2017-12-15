Beaufort Securities Begins Coverage on Nuformix (NFX)

Beaufort Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuformix (LON:NFX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target on the stock. Beaufort Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Nuformix (LON NFX) opened at GBX 2.89 ($0.04) on Friday. Nuformix has a one year low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

Nuformix PLC, formerly Levrett PLC, is a United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical development company. The Company uses cocrystal technology to develop drugs with programs in oncology supportive care and fibrosis. It uses cocrystal technology to re-engineer the crystalline form of drugs. Its clinical pipeline includes NXP001 and NXP002.

