Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $233.05 Million Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,550,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,180 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 5.38% of Vermilion Energy worth $233,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 13,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Vermilion Energy Inc ( VET ) traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. 185,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,507. The company has a market capitalization of $4,066.90, a PE ratio of 83.47 and a beta of 0.56. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 673.33%.

