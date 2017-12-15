Barclays Reiterates “$25.00” Price Target for PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)

Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. 232,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.01, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $250.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.59 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 4.11%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stanford L. Kurland sold 11,702 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $234,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,521. 45.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 179.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 105,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 95,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

