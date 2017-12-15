Barclays Raises Hiscox (HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,211

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,190 ($16.02) to GBX 1,211 ($16.30) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.17) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($18.51) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.25) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,256 ($16.90).

Shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) opened at GBX 1,379 ($18.56) on Monday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 978 ($13.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,470 ($19.78).

In other Hiscox news, insider Richard Watson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($19.52), for a total value of £725,000 ($975,773.89). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £13,529.60 ($18,209.42).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Limited is a Bermuda-based insurer company. The Company is a holding company for subsidiaries involved in the business of insurance and reinsurance in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Guernsey, Europe and Asia. It operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re and Corporate Centre.

