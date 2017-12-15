Barclays’ (BCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS

UBS reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research note released on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barclays from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Barclays from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (NYSE BCS) opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45,380.84, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. Barclays has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $11.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Barclays by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,602,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,336,000 after acquiring an additional 43,360 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Barclays by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,904,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,533,000 after acquiring an additional 724,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Barclays by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,136,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after acquiring an additional 521,524 shares in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/barclays-bcs-buy-rating-reiterated-at-ubs.html.

About Barclays

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.