Barclays’ (BCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS

UBS reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research note released on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barclays from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Barclays from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.
Barclays (NYSE BCS) opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45,380.84, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. Barclays has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $11.96.
