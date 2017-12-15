Barclays (BARC) Given a GBX 230 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 230 ($3.10) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BARC. UBS set a GBX 235 ($3.16) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 229 ($3.08) to GBX 231 ($3.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 217.89 ($2.93).

Shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) opened at GBX 200.45 ($2.70) on Wednesday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 244.40 ($3.29).

In other news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £54,900 ($73,889.64). Also, insider Tristram Roberts bought 74,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £143,748.48 ($193,470.36).

