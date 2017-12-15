Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (ALV) a €204.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €204.00 ($242.86) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a €205.70 ($244.88) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €205.00 ($244.05) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €228.00 ($271.43) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. equinet set a €194.00 ($230.95) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS set a €200.00 ($238.10) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €201.32 ($239.67).

Shares of Allianz (FRA:ALV) opened at €196.35 ($233.75) on Monday. Allianz has a one year low of €154.27 ($183.65) and a one year high of €204.67 ($243.65).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty and life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The companys Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

