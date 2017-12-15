Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 176,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of QEP Resources worth $23,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QEP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in QEP Resources by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 480,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 327,342 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Group Inc. grew its stake in QEP Resources by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Group Inc. now owns 1,870,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 728,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QEP Resources by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in QEP Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QEP Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,002 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,617. QEP Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. QEP Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that QEP Resources, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $11.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on QEP Resources from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana). The Company conducts exploration and production activities in North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays.

