Banco Santander (SAN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN ) traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 3,802,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,470. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105,707.38, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter. analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,383,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,541 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,234,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,539,000 after purchasing an additional 207,467 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,617,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco Santander by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,573,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,247,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 158,907 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

