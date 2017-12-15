Bamco Inc. NY Sells 11,700 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLCA. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 3,300 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $112,167.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,887.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. 633,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,871. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $2,754.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 150.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

