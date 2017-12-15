Press coverage about AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AzurRx BioPharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7069041332494 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,382. AzurRx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/azurrx-biopharma-azrx-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc is a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The Company’s product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins, such as MS1819 and AZX1101.

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.