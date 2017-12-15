Axel Springer (SPR) PT Set at €70.00 by HSBC

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) has been given a €70.00 ($83.33) price objective by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($76.19) target price on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €79.00 ($94.05) target price on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($86.90) target price on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($78.57) target price on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €67.00 ($79.76) target price on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axel Springer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.28 ($77.71).

Shares of Axel Springer (SPR) opened at €66.77 ($79.49) on Friday. Axel Springer has a 52-week low of €43.94 ($52.31) and a 52-week high of €68.53 ($81.58).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Classified Ad Models, Paid Models, and Marketing Models. The Classified Ad Models segment operates a portfolio of online classified ad portals in the areas of jobs, real estate, and general and other, such as vacation home rentals and automobiles.

