ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) Insider Sells $407,172.80 in Stock

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) insider Michael T. Prior sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $407,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,437,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. 67,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,985. The stock has a market cap of $880.91, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. ATN International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $87.82.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.92 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. research analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -111.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 335,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 40,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATNI. Sidoti cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc (ATN), formerly Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc, is a holding company. The Company’s segments include U.S. Telecom, International Telecom and Renewable Energy. In the United States, it provides wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers.

