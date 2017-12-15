Atlantic Trust LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Atlantic Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.4% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 289.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in AT&T by 83.9% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of AT&T to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.58 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

Shares of AT&T Inc. ( T ) traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.26. 15,105,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,302,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $233,527.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $43.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.00%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $104,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

