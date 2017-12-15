Atlantic Trust LLC Has $170,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $29,658.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $291,185.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,830 shares of company stock worth $88,609. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.83 to $42.80 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Instinet lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.99.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,775,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,666,666. The company has a market capitalization of $215,761.63, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $54.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $31.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 12.80%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

