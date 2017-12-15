Assicurazioni Generali (G) PT Set at €13.80 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($16.43) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €20.00 ($23.81) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Group set a €17.70 ($21.07) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. set a €17.00 ($20.24) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays set a €12.90 ($15.36) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS set a €16.50 ($19.64) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.12 ($19.19).

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali (G) opened at €15.45 ($18.39) on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.21 ($15.73) and a 1 year high of €16.08 ($19.14).

Assicurazioni Generali SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in insurance and financial products sector. it acts as the parent to the Generali Group (the Group). The Group operates through two segments: Life and a Non-life. The Life segment’s product line consists of saving and protection policies, as well as the health and pension policies.

