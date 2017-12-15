Assicurazioni Generali (G) PT Set at €13.80 by Barclays

Barclays set a €13.80 ($16.43) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on G. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €20.00 ($23.81) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. set a €17.00 ($20.24) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Group set a €17.70 ($21.07) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale set a €19.00 ($22.62) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS set a €16.50 ($19.64) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.12 ($19.19).
Shares of Assicurazioni Generali (BIT G) opened at €15.46 ($18.40) on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.21 ($15.73) and a 12 month high of €16.08 ($19.14).
Assicurazioni Generali SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in insurance and financial products sector. it acts as the parent to the Generali Group (the Group). The Group operates through two segments: Life and a Non-life. The Life segment’s product line consists of saving and protection policies, as well as the health and pension policies.
