Ashmore Group (ASHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $399.50

Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 399.50 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 394 ($5.30), with a volume of 2062108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394 ($5.30).
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Ashmore Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 395 ($5.32) in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ashmore Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.52) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ashmore Group from GBX 380 ($5.11) to GBX 410 ($5.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 384 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Ashmore Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.98) price objective on shares of Ashmore Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 365.18 ($4.91).
In other Ashmore Group news, insider Tom Shippey sold 92,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.59), for a total transaction of £316,396.85 ($425,836.94). Also, insider Clive Adamson acquired 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 374 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £3,493.16 ($4,701.43).
Ashmore Group Company Profile
Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States and Others.
