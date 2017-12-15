Ashmore Group (ASHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $399.50

Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 399.50 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 394 ($5.30), with a volume of 2062108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394 ($5.30).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Ashmore Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 395 ($5.32) in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ashmore Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.52) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ashmore Group from GBX 380 ($5.11) to GBX 410 ($5.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 384 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Ashmore Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.98) price objective on shares of Ashmore Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 365.18 ($4.91).

Get Ashmore Group alerts:

In other Ashmore Group news, insider Tom Shippey sold 92,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.59), for a total transaction of £316,396.85 ($425,836.94). Also, insider Clive Adamson acquired 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 374 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £3,493.16 ($4,701.43).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/ashmore-group-ashm-hits-new-52-week-high-at-399-50.html.

Ashmore Group Company Profile

Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashmore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashmore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.