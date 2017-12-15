Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) Insider Wilks Brothers, Llc Purchases 660,113 Shares

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) insider Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 660,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,479.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wilks Brothers, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 29,285 shares of Approach Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $69,991.15.

On Monday, December 4th, Wilks Brothers, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00.

Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) remained flat at $$2.57 on Thursday. 1,001,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Approach Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 165.95%. equities analysts forecast that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 182.8% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 32,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 68.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 61,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,274,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Approach Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Approach Resources in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Approach Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Approach Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.79.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the exploration, development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the Midland Basin of the greater Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s business segment is the exploration and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

