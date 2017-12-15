Andina Acquisition Corp (TGLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Andina Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGLS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Andina Acquisition an industry rank of 96 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Andina Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Andina Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Andina Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Andina Acquisition ( NASDAQ:TGLS ) traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,233. Andina Acquisition has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $248.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 4,000 shares of Andina Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,900 shares of company stock worth $263,035 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Andina Acquisition by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Andina Acquisition by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Andina Acquisition by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Andina Acquisition by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Andina Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Andina Acquisition

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

