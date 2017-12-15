Analyzing Stonegate Mortgage (SGM) and Its Rivals

Stonegate Mortgage (NYSE: SGM) is one of 26 public companies in the “Consumer Lending” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Stonegate Mortgage to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Stonegate Mortgage has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stonegate Mortgage’s peers have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stonegate Mortgage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stonegate Mortgage -13.22% -6.70% -1.57% Stonegate Mortgage Competitors -128.37% -84.57% -0.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Stonegate Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of shares of all “Consumer Lending” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of Stonegate Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Consumer Lending” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stonegate Mortgage and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stonegate Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Stonegate Mortgage Competitors 172 698 1090 55 2.51

As a group, “Consumer Lending” companies have a potential upside of 24.50%. Given Stonegate Mortgage’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stonegate Mortgage has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stonegate Mortgage and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stonegate Mortgage N/A N/A 6.89 Stonegate Mortgage Competitors $2.77 billion $388.84 million 66.27

Stonegate Mortgage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stonegate Mortgage. Stonegate Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Stonegate Mortgage

Stonegate Mortgage Corporation is a non-bank mortgage company. The Company is focused on originating, financing and servicing the United States residential mortgage loans. The Company’s segments include Originations, Servicing, Financing and Other. The Originations segment primarily originates and sells residential mortgage loans, which conform to the underwriting guidelines of the government sponsored enterprises and government agencies, and non-agency whole loan investors. The Servicing segment includes loan administration, collection and default activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments, responding to customer inquiries, collection of principal and interest payments, holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums, counseling delinquent mortgagors and modifying loans. The Financing segment includes warehouse-lending activities to correspondent customers by the Company’s subsidiary, NattyMac, LLC.

