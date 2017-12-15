Analyzing BioLife Solutions (BLFS) & Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) and Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -52.10% -49.92% -29.47% Adamis Pharmaceuticals -143.15% -57.74% -42.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioLife Solutions and Adamis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 132.21%. Given Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adamis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioLife Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $8.23 million 9.69 -$6.87 million ($0.42) -13.93 Adamis Pharmaceuticals $6.47 million 22.97 -$19.43 million N/A N/A

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Adamis Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BioLife) is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers. The Company’s product offerings include hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; custom product formulation and custom packaging services; cold chain logistics services incorporating precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications, and contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill and finish services of liquid media products. Its products include HypoThermosol FRS, CryoStor, BloodStor, Cell Thawing Media, PrepaStor and biologistex cold-chain management service.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M). The Company’s product portfolio includes specialty pharmaceutical products, such as Epinephrine pre-filled syringe (PFS), APC-5000 dry powder inhaler (DPI), APC-1000 and APC-2000, and biotechnology products, such as TeloB-VAX (vaccine), APC-100, APC-200 and APC-300. The Company’s lead product candidate, the Epinephrine Injection USP 1:1000 0.3 milligram Pre-filled Single Dose Syringe, or the Epinephrine PFS, is a pre-filled syringe designed to deliver a premeasured 0.3 milligrams dose of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis. The Company also has licensed vaccine technology called somatic transgene immunization (STI) technology.

