Analysts Set Olin Co. (OLN) PT at $37.13

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $336,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dolores J. Ennico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 99,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Olin (NYSE OLN) traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.70. 1,310,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,693. Olin has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $5,690.00, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Olin had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.91%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/analysts-set-olin-co-oln-pt-at-37-13.html.

About Olin

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.