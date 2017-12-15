Analysts Set Expectations for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2017 earnings estimates for SailPoint Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Difucci forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL ) opened at $14.64 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $16,740,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,800,000 shares of company stock worth $76,140,000 over the last three months.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data.

