Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) PT at $123.39

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.39.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.71 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 76,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,681,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 165,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,539,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akshay Vaishnaw sold 33,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $4,089,072.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,113.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,212 shares of company stock worth $48,109,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.66. 1,268,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,321. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.83.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 664.70%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

