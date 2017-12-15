Analysts Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 27th. FBR & Co lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

In related news, major shareholder Hlt Holdco Iii Llc sold 15,596,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,077,851,654.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $414,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $849,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 291.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $6,145,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 25.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,255. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,556.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 545.45%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

