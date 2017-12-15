AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Kohl's Co. (KSS)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its position in shares of Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,289 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.07% of Kohl's worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl's by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kohl's by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kohl's by 4.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl's by 7.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl's by 6.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,098,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after acquiring an additional 62,310 shares during the last quarter.

In other Kohl's news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,103.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,793.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Co. ( NYSE:KSS ) traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.78. 3,201,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,889. Kohl's Co. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,521.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Kohl's had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl's Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Kohl's’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Kohl's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.74.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

