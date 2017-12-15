Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in BancFirst Co. (BANF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BancFirst by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 563,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 523,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after buying an additional 286,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 226,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after buying an additional 142,674 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $603,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,576,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 606 shares in the company, valued at $32,572.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $852,966. 42.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $1,719.39, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in BancFirst Co. (BANF)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/ameritas-investment-partners-inc-increases-position-in-bancfirst-co-banf.html.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.