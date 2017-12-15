American National Insurance (ANAT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $121.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,311.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.37. American National Insurance has a 52 week low of $110.43 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. American National Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the second quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the second quarter valued at $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 65.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company is engaged in life insurance, annuities, and property and casualty insurance. The Company also offers limited health insurance. Its family of companies includes six life insurance companies, eight property and casualty insurance companies, and various non-insurance subsidiaries.

