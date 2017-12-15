Altius Minerals (ALS) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$13.59, with a volume of 85913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -8.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALS shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other Altius Minerals news, Director Roger Lace acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.75 per share, with a total value of C$117,500.00.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation is a mining royalty and mineral project generation company. The Company is engaged in the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests cover mining operations producing copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, precious metals, potash, and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal.

