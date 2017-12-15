Altitude Group (ALT) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Altitude Group (LON:ALT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.41) target price on the stock.

Shares of Altitude Group (LON ALT) remained flat at $GBX 74 ($1.00) during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 65,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,714. Altitude Group has a twelve month low of GBX 47.38 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 144.95 ($1.95).

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc is a technology and information business providing services to the promotional merchandising and print industries across North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through Technology & Information segment that enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, catalogues and exhibition services, in the promotional merchandising and printing sectors.

