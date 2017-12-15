Alon USA Energy (ALJ) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Alon USA Energy (NYSE:ALJ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alon USA Energy earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.0274094753013 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Alon USA Energy (NYSE:ALJ) opened at $13.32 on Friday. Alon USA Energy has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Alon USA Energy Company Profile

Alon USA Energy, Inc is an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products, operating primarily in the South Central, Southwestern and Western regions of the United States. The Company’s segments include refining and marketing, asphalt and retail. Its refineries produce petroleum products, including various grades of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, petrochemicals, petrochemical feedstocks, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

