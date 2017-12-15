Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.03.
AP.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) remained flat at $C$41.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$33.27 and a 12-month high of C$42.41.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.
