Allianz (ALV) Given a €228.00 Price Target at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €228.00 ($271.43) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €204.00 ($242.86) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($261.90) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €217.00 ($258.33) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €192.00 ($228.57) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €210.00 ($250.00) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €201.32 ($239.67).

Shares of Allianz (FRA:ALV) opened at €196.35 ($233.75) on Monday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €154.27 ($183.65) and a 1-year high of €204.67 ($243.65).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty and life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The companys Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

