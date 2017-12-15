Alkermes PLC (ALKS) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Alkermes by 12.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ ALKS) opened at $51.56 on Friday. Alkermes PLC has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.29 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alkermes PLC will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $75,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,364 shares of company stock worth $5,355,310. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. ValuEngine upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $78.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS set a $54.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

