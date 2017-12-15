Alexander’s (ALX) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.00

News headlines about Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alexander’s earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.0861170271526 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Alexander’s (NYSE ALX) opened at $395.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,033.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $392.22 and a 12-month high of $441.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $17.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 103.16%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. It is managed by, and its properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado). As of December 31, 2016, the Company had seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area consisting of 731 Lexington Avenue; Rego Park I; Rego Park II; The Alexander apartment tower; Paramus, and Flushing.

