Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX) CEO Sells $288,500.00 in Stock

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) CEO Christopher J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555 shares in the company, valued at $16,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX) traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. 301,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,895. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1,418.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $15.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous special dividend of $0.04. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALEX. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (A&B) is a real estate company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. In addition to its 15 retail centers in Hawaii, the Company owned seven industrial assets, seven office properties and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii, as of December 31, 2016.
