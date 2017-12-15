Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALDR) Receives $29.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Mark James Litton sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $178,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA raised its holdings in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 992,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 661,253 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 611.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 37,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ALDR) traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. 513,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,724. Alder BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.29. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Alder BioPharmaceuticals will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize genetically engineered therapeutic antibodies with the potential to meaningfully transform current treatment paradigms. Alder’s lead pivotal-stage product candidate, eptinezumab, is being evaluated for migraine prevention.

