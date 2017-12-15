Aldebaran Financial Inc. Maintains Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. held its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 29.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 980,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,566,000 after purchasing an additional 220,976 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 46.1% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 538,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,487,000 after purchasing an additional 170,162 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 112,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Schlumberger from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

In other news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $219,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. 8,550,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150,430. The company has a market capitalization of $87,687.08, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 512.83%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

